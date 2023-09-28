WILKESBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — North Wilkesboro, start your engines!

The 40th running of the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race is returning to the North Wilkesboro Speedway. Last year’s All-Star Race marked the first time Cup Series cars raced at the historic speedway since 1996 and now it will return for a second consecutive year.

The race will be part of a three-day weekend of motorsports and entertainment, according to a release from the speedway. The weekend will feature the NASCAR Pit Crew Challenge on Friday and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on Saturday.

On X, formerly Twitter, Gov. Roy Cooper said, “North Carolina’s investment of funds to help revive historic race tracks is paying off many times over in economic growth. Great to welcome the NASCAR All-Star race back to @NWBSpeedway for the second straight year!”

The historic short track in Wilkesboro will also host two days of grassroots racing featuring the CARS Tour Late Model Stock Cars and the CARS Tour Pro Late Models on Tuesday and Wednesday of race week, May 14-15.

The announcement was made in front of the North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh as NASCAR President Steve Phelps joined Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith.

Phelps and Smith arrived in a NASCAR All-Star Race Chevrolet Camaro pace car and a classic 1940 Ford from Wilkes County to make the announcement in style.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Newton (R-Cabarrus) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) along with Wilkes County officials including Rep. Jeffrey Elmore and Sen. Eddie Settle were also in attendance.

Smith presented the legislature with the 2023 victory lane backdrop sign autographed by 2023 All-Star Race winner Kyle Larson.

While NASCAR’s current 75th anniversary season still has some memorable moments to come, Smith said, “It’s hard to imagine a more magical moment than what we witnessed with NASCAR’s return to North Wilkesboro Speedway this past May. The success of the 2023 All-Star Race with fans coming from all 50 states and seven foreign countries would not have been possible without the support of the NASCAR industry, our state legislature, Gov. Roy Cooper and the Wilkes County community.”

The North Wilkesboro Speedway hosted its first race in May of 1947 and its first NASCAR race in 1949 as a dirt track.

Over the past five decades, the 0.625-mile circuit has hosted 93 NASCAR Cup Series races.

The track’s list of winners is a variable who’s who of NASCAR royalty, including Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt, Cale Yarborough, and hometown hero Benny Parsons.

How to get tickets

2023 All-Star Race weekend ticket buyers get a leg up when it comes to ticket sales as they will receive a pre-sale opportunity to purchase next year’s events, camping, and parking by email over the next week.

Remaining weekend ticket packages, camping, parking, and CARS Tour tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 5 on the North Wilkesboro Speedway website.

Tickets to the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race will be sold as part of a three-day weekend package starting at $229, according to the speedway’s announcement.

The package is set to include all practice sessions, qualifying, the NASCAR Pit Crew Challenge presented by Mechanix Wear, and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race.

Five-day race week packages including the CARS Tour events will start at $259.