BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Justyn Mutts posted the second triple-double in Virginia Tech history as the Hokies posted a 71-59 win over Syracuse. Mutts had 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Hokies earned their third straight victory, and will host in-state rival Virginia for a crucial conference matchup in Blacksburg on Monday night.