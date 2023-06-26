ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A few local players will be playing in the NBA’s Summer Leagues next month. Former Virginia Tech player Justyn Mutts has signed to play for the Sacramento Kings summer league team.

Mutts just wrapped up his 6th season with the Hokies where he averaged nearly 14 points and seven rebounds per game last season.

Former Liberty Flames star player Darius McGhee has signed to play for the Indiana Pacers summer league team. McGhee had a pre-draft workout with the Pacers, one of seven teams he worked out with. McGhee also worked out for the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, and Utah Jazz.

A pair of former UVA basketball players will get their time to shine in the summer league. Guard Kihei Clark signed to play on the Utah Jazz summer league team. While Armaan Franklin signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the NBA champion Denver Nuggets. The NBA’s summer league takes place from July 7th through July 17th in Las vegas with each team playing five games.