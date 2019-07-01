Motorcycle racer dies at Colorado race he had won 4 times

FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2012, file photo, Carlin Dunne, of Santa Barbara, Calif., races during the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado Springs, Colo. Dunne died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, officials said in a news release. (Susannah Kay/The Colorado Springs Gazette via AP, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A prominent motorcycle racer died Sunday after he crashed near the finish line of an event he had won four times, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported .

Carlin Dunne died at the 97th Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, officials said in a news release.

Dunne, 36, who is from Santa Barbara, California, crashed his 2019 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Prototype near the finish line, the newspaper reported.

An ambulance was dispatched to the finish area after the crash. A Gazette reporter witnessed bike shrapnel going over the right edge of the road about 20 yards from the finish line.

“We mourn the tragic death of Carlin and he will remain in our hearts forever as part of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb family,” the race’s organizers said in a statement. “Carlin will be remembered as a warm-hearted mentor with a competitive spirit. He was a gentle and thoughtful man who touched everyone who met him. We will always remember his contagious smile and genuine love for sport.”

Jason Chinnock, CEO of Ducati North America, said he and his company are devastated.

“There are no words to describe our shock and sadness. Carlin was part of our family and one of the most genuine and kind men we have ever known. His spirit for this event and love of motorcycling will be remembered forever as his passing leaves a hole in our hearts,” Chinnock said.

The Gazette reported that throughout the morning, riders had trouble with a small hump in the road near the summit. Multiple witnesses said they believed Dunne hit the bump at a high speed, which caused his front wheel to spin out.

This is the seventh death associated with the Hill Climb, the Gazette reported.