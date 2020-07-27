Miami Marlins’ home opener canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak in clubhouse

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 21: Jorge Alfaro #38 of the Miami Marlins reacts with Jonathan Villar #2 after hitting a solo homer in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves during an exhibition game at Truist Park on July 21, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MIAMI (KDVR) — The Miami Marlins home opener scheduled for Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles has been canceled due to an alleged COVID-19 outbreak within the team, according to ESPN.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, eight more players and two coaches with the Miami Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, as an outbreak has spread throughout their clubhouse and brought the total of cases in recent days to at least 14.

The Marlins' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles tonight has been canceled, sources tell ESPN, as the team remains in Philadelphia and continues to undergo testing. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2020

Eight more players and two coaches with the Miami Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, as an outbreak has spread throughout their clubhouse and brought the total of cases in recent days to at least 14, sources familiar with the situation tell me and @JesseRogersESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2020

Ken Rosenthal with The Athletic said, “Two infectious disease experts say the positive results fit the definition of “a clear outbreak” with the club”, according to a tweet on Monday.

