Mendenhall not happy about FSU debacle, but focused on BC

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WAVY) – Bronco Mendenhall has always been very even-keeled, and rarely loses his cool.

Not to say the University of Virginia’s head football coach gave any kind of memorable moment at the podium, but he did make it very clear, he was not happy about what happened last weekend in Tallahassee.

“There’s a lot of work that could still be done regarding protocols and regarding ensuring that when you make a trip that you actually have a chance to play the game,” said Mendenhall during his media availability on Monday.

His Cavaliers made the trip to the Sunshine State, ready for their primetime matchup against Florida State. But after reporting a covid-positive test within their program, the Seminoles decided to call off the game on Saturday morning. The Hoos were forced to pack their bags and turn right back around.

“We waited until after 6pm on Friday to ensure all of our results were back and all were negative. And it doesn’t seem like too much to ask for anyone that’s playing in college football to have their test in and reported negative before the opponent gets on the airplane to leave,” said Mendenhall.