NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – It was the dream ending for the girls basketball team at Menchville High School last season. The Monarchs became the first basketball team in school history to bring home a state championship.

“It was crazy to make history,” said senior guard Atiana Williams. “We’d never experienced anything like that.”

This season, the Monarchs (22-1) are far from satisfied, and are looking like contenders to take home a second straight title.

“We’ve already been stamped in the history books and this would just be another page,” said Amari Smith, the reigning state player of the year.

No girls basketball team from Newport News has ever won back-to-back state championships.

“To do something that’s never been done before,” Williams said, “it’s a surreal experience and I know that we can do it.”