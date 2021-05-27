Maury prodigy Mya Byrd is one of the nation’s best

NORFOLK (WAVY) – At the age of three, Mya Byrd stumbled onto a racquetball court, and started swinging away. An onlooker noticed and commented on how good the youngster’s form looked. It was that moment that inspired Byrd to pick up a tennis racquet. She’s been dominating the tennis courts ever since.

Byrd, now a junior at Maury High School, is ranked no. 2 in the state, no. 112 in the country, and is out for her second state championship in singles. The only reason she’s not out for her third straight is because the pandemic forced the Virginia High School League to cancel the end of last season.

“I still try to be as humble as possible, but event hough I’m (top) 115 (in the country), I still want to be top 10, top 20,” said Byrd, who captured the region championship on Tuesday. “So, I just make more goals for myself.”

Two of those goals are to play collegiately, and eventually professionally.