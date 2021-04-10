Maury, Lake Taylor, Churchland advance to region championship games

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Maury High School and Lake Taylor High school are both still alive as reigning state champions after region semifinal wins on Saturday.

The Commodores (5-1), defending Class 5 state champions, defeated beach rival salem 20-7, while reigning Class 4 champion Titans (5-0) shut out visiting Warwick 40-0.

In Portsmouth, the Churchland Truckers ran past visiting Warhill 38-12, and will face Lake Taylor for the region championship next week.

In Class 3, Phoebus High School beat Hopewell 28-7 to set up a region final with Lafayette, which took down New Kent 35-0.