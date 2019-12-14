Maury holds off Stone Bridge for first state title in 80 years

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — For the first time in 80 years, the Maury High School football team wins a state championship!

Our Nathan Epstein was there to catch it all. He reports that the team won 28-21 over Stone Bridge High School.

Maury jumped out to a 28-0 and held off a Stone Bridge to bring home the Class 5 crown.

Penn State bound Keandre Lambert scored two touchdowns for the Commodores who win the state title in football in the same year that the Maury basketball team won its first state championship since 1927.

MAURY IS YOUR CLASS 5 STATE CHAMP! 28-21 winners over Stone Bridge.



First Commodore team to conquer the commonwealth since 1939! Highlights, reaction tonight at 6 on @WAVY_News!! @dyrri_mccain @Klamb2_ @CJBeasley7x pic.twitter.com/ROLkxOMVWk — Nathan Epstein (@Nathan_Epstein) December 14, 2019

