Maury baseball duo draws comparisons to the Upton brothers

NORFOLK (WAVY) – The Maury High School baseball team is stacked with Division I hopefuls, and at least four pro prospects.

The player who seems to be receiving the most buzz is sophomore outfielder TeyShaun Walton. “TJ” is already committed to play at the University of Miami, but there has been no shortage of pro scouts at his games to watch him play.

“That’s what you want,” said Walton. “The first time somebody told me a scout was at the game, I ain’t going to lie, I was nervous…but as I got older, it’s just like, play the game. They’re here to watch you, and because they know what you can do.

“So, just give them what they came for.”

Larry Gordon, Maury’s head coach, believes TJ displays every trait Major League scouts are looking for; “Speed, power, hits for average, plus-plus arm, and really good defense,” said Gordon.

TJ’s brother Antwan is a pitcher for the Commodores, and has also displayed Major League potential. In a 2-0 win over Granby, “AJ” struck out 15, while his fastball reached the low-90’s.

“He’s actually way better than me,” said TJ Walton.

AJ is committed to play at Old Dominion. Originally from Emporia, the two have even drawn comparisons to the Upton brothers, who are two of the best major leaguers ever to make it out of Hampton Roads.

“Actually, coming up, they always compared me to Justin Upton,” said TJ Walton. “He’s still one of my favorite players to this day.”

“They’re millionaires, and hopefully one day, we can be like them,” said AJ Walton.