NORFOLK (WAVY) – Matt Coutney is the new single-season home run king at Old Dominion University. The senior first baseman smashed his 20th and 21st home runs of the year in a 5-4 loss against Florida Atlantic at Bud Methany Baseball Complex on Sunday afternoon.

Coutney broke Ron Walker’s mark of 20, which was set back in 1997, and he did it with his dad paying a visit all the way from Edmonton, Alberta.

“It’s nice to have my dad out here too,” said Coutney, who has now hit 10 home runs in his last eight games. “(My dad) hasn’t been here often. It’s kind of a little special, sentimental like that.”

While the Monarchs (28-10, 10-8 in Conference USA) fell just short of a sweep, they have put themselves back in the conversation to qualify for the conference tournament.