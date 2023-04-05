AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Wednesday at Augusta National Golf Club marks the eve of the 87th Masters Tournament.

Tony Finau of the United States plays a stroke from the No. 12 tee during practice round 3 at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler of the United States walks on the No. 2 hole during practice round 3 at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

A wayfinding sign is seen during practice round 3 at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

The Hogan Bridge at No. 12 frames Matthew Fitzpatrick of England and Billy Horschel of the United States in Amen Corner during practice round 3 at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

The field will begin the day with an opportunity to play a final practice round before every stroke counts. It represents one more chance to play the new-look No. 13, lengthened by 35 yards prior to this year’s tournament.

“You obviously don’t really have a chance to turn the corner as much as people did in the past and have a short iron, right,” said Jon Rahm, the 2021 U.S. Open champion and No. 3 ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking. “I’ve been able to hit an 8-iron there into the green and obviously that’s a huge advantage. I think they just wanted it to play the way it’s meant to be played. It kind of gets to a point that 11 being a par 4 being longer than 13, it’s a bit odd.”

“I think you’re going to see a lot more lay-ups, obviously. If you don’t quite hug the left side you’re going to have such a long iron in that a lot of people who choose to lay up. But there’s still going to be a risk, more so risk/reward aspect to it, because if you hit the green and give yourself an eagle chance, it’s going to matter a lot more maybe than it did in the past.”

Jon Rahm of Spain plays a stroke from the No. 12 tee during practice round 3 at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Wednesday morning also brings the annual news conference by the Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament Fred Ridley.

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament during a press conference prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, November 11, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Golf Club)

Ridley announced a multiphase partnership with Augusta Municipal Golf Course, Augusta Technical College and The First Tee of Augusta to “strengthen public golf in the community and foster even greater opportunities to play the game and work in the sport”.

“The initiative will link Augusta Tech’s golf course management and workforce programs at The Patch with The First Tee’s mission to teach the game and its values to juniors and community members of all backgrounds. Their alignment will create the first partnership between these neighboring facilities, expand available pathways to welcome those interested in the sport and provide a best-in-class, affordable public golf experience for the Augusta community. Augusta National will assist in the planning and execution of this vision to complement their efforts, identify efficiencies and support the partnership’s success,” according to a news release from the Masters Tournament.

“This initiative offers a unique opportunity to contribute to two areas of utmost importance to Augusta National’s mission, our community and golf development,” said Ridley. “While in its early stages, this partnership can help produce the next generation of golf’s workforce and make the game more accessible and inviting to youth and residents throughout the community. I commend Augusta Technical College, The Patch, The First Tee of Augusta and all leaders involved in this project, and we look forward to supporting their partnership and this exciting new chapter for public golf here in our city.”

Chairman Ridley also announced that, beginning in 2024, the individual NCAA champion will receive an invitation to The Masters as an amateur.

Wednesday afternoon will also see a renewal of the Par-3 Contest, a Masters week tradition since 1960. This year patrons will get their first look at the newly-renovated course.

General view of the Par 3 Course at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, March 20, 2023.

View from behind the green of the No. 1 hole on the Par 3 Course at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, March 19, 2023.

The No. 5 hole on the Par 3 Course at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, March 19, 2023.

The green of the No. 2 hole on the Par 3 Course at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, March 3, 2023.

The No. 3 hole with Azaleas in the foreground on the Par 3 Course at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Aerial view from behind the tee of the No. 13 hole at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, March 24, 2023.

The No. 4 hole green on the Par 3 Course at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, March 19, 2023.

