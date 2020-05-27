Marc and Audrey Leishman provide meals and masks to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Audrey Leishman is no stranger to the intensive care unit. Her miraculous story of survival has fueled her desire to always want to give back. That is why Audrey and her husband Marc, a PGA Tour golfer, have been busy helping the health care community that helped save her life.

Their foundation, Begin Again, has partnered with several local restaurants to provide meals for nursing staffs at Virginia Beach hospitals. The foundation has also been providing masks to local restaurants, as well as grocery stores.

“Yes we want to support them, but we want to make people feel safe, and just know that we care,” said Marc Leishman, a five-time PGA Tour winner who calls Virginia Beach home.

“Having experienced the ICU, I know how doctors and nurses pour themselves into their patients and to keeping them alive,” said Audrey Leishman. Five years ago, she was given a five percent chance to live after being diagnosed with a rare bacterial infection known as Toxic Shock Syndrome.

After her incredible recovery, the mother of three started the Begin Again Foundation, which helps provide financial relief for families facing financial hardship from medical emergencies. It also helps spread awareness of the disease, as well as Sepsis.

Begin Again has so far provided more than 500 meals to Virginia Beach hospitals, and thousands of masks to local businesses. “It honestly means the world,” said Audrey.

“It never feels like enough, but it’s what fuels me to keep trying, (and) hopefully makes the nurses and doctors feel a little better.”