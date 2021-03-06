Mancuso leads Richmond past William & Mary 21-14

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Mancuso threw two touchdown passes including the game-winner with 6:20 remaining to lift Richmond past William & Mary 21-14 in the spring season opener for both teams.

Hollis Mathis had a 19-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter and tossed a 2-yard TD pass to Anthony Mague early in the fourth, and William & Mary had a 14-13 lead. Mancuso then led a 14-play, 77-yard drive capped by his 6-yard scoring throw to Cornell transfer John Fitzgerald.

Mancuso threw for 141 yards and a 7-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Dykes in the first quarter. Dykes also had a 6-yard touchdown run in the third.

