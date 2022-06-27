NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – The only expectation for Madison Whyte heading into her junior season at Heritage High School was to run a personal best. Little did she know, her personal best would be best in the nation.

Whyte, who helped Heritage win its first ever indoor and outdoor state championships, took home a national title in the 200-meter sprint at the New Balance Outdoor National Championships in Philadelphia.

“I’ll probably doubt myself a lot less, know that I’m one of the girls I’m usually intimidated by,” Whyte said the week following her national championship, which is the first in program history.

“No question…she’s up there with the best (ever at Heritage),” said Ray Pollard, the program’s head coach since 1996.