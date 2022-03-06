Longwood dominates Winthrop for first-ever Big South title and first trip to NCAA Tournament

CHARLOTTE (WAVY/AP) – Isaiah Wilkins scored a game-high 19 points, and Longwood dominated the two-time defending conference champion Winthrop 79-58 for its first-ever Big South title.

The Moment.



Can’t beat the feeling of accomplishing the thing you’ve worked so hard for. Excuse me while I watch this 38 straight times pic.twitter.com/df2M0VfZhU — Longwood Lancers (@LongwoodLancers) March 6, 2022

The Lancers (26-6, 15-1), who won the North division of the Big South, led the Eagles by as many as 28 and have now punched their first-ever ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Top-seeded Longwood (26-6) never trailed, led by as many as 21 in the first half, 28 in the second half and cruised against the second-seeded Eagles (23-9), a perennial Big South power who had won the last two conference tournament titles and hoped to win its 19th overall.



Wilkins was 7-of-11 shooting with three 3-pointers, eight rebounds and three steals. Big South player of the year D.J. Burns Jr. led Winthrop with 14 points.