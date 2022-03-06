Longwood dominates Winthrop for first-ever Big South title and first trip to NCAA Tournament

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

CHARLOTTE (WAVY/AP) – Isaiah Wilkins scored a game-high 19 points, and Longwood dominated the two-time defending conference champion Winthrop 79-58 for its first-ever Big South title.

The Lancers (26-6, 15-1), who won the North division of the Big South, led the Eagles by as many as 28 and have now punched their first-ever ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Top-seeded Longwood (26-6) never trailed, led by as many as 21 in the first half, 28 in the second half and cruised against the second-seeded Eagles (23-9), a perennial Big South power who had won the last two conference tournament titles and hoped to win its 19th overall.

Wilkins was 7-of-11 shooting with three 3-pointers, eight rebounds and three steals. Big South player of the year D.J. Burns Jr. led Winthrop with 14 points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10