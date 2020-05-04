Longtime Tides groundskeeper still shows up to work, despite pandemic

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Baseball remains shut down, and Harbor Park’s gates remain locked, but that hasn’t stopped Kenny Magner from showing up to work, just as he has for the past 44 years.

Despite a global pandemic, the longtime groundskeeper for the Norfolk Tides continues to keep the grass perfectly cut, and the field ready for play, should baseball be given the “play ball.”

“This is the first April I’ve ever not been at a Tides game,” said Magner, who first began as a part-time worker in 1975.

“All we can do is go for the ride. That’s all we can do.”