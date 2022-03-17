PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin released his own brackets for the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments on Thursday, picking a Virginia Tech Final Four run, a Norfolk State upset of No. 1 Baylor and Sweet Sixteen runs for Longwood and Richmond on the men’s side.

Youngkin’s men’s bracket

On the women’s side he has Sweet Sixteen runs for Longwood and Virginia Tech.

The Norfolk State men are looking to become the second team to ever beat a 1 seed when they face Baylor Thursday at 2 p.m. The Spartans upset No. 2 seed Missouri 10 years ago in the tournament.

Youngkin’s women’s bracket

The Longwood men and women are making their first NCAA Tournament appearances after winning their conference tournaments. Meanwhile Richmond and Virginia Tech men both went through a gauntlet of top seeds to win their respective conference tournaments.

You can watch Youngkin’s men’s picks here and women’s picks here.