NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WAVY) — Looks like Woodside Boys Varsity Basketball is picking up right where it left off with a 20-point, dominant, defensive-heavy win over reigning Class 6 Champ Hayfield.

Silas Barskdale dumped in 17 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks on the night.

Woodside is now 8-0 on the year, and will take on Warwick on the road January 2 at 7 p.m.