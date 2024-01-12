NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton gave the defending Class 5 state champions and all they could handle, taking them to overtime, but in the end, Woodside stayed unblemished with a 67-59 home win.

The Wolverines led 15-10 after the first quarter and were up 34-24 at the half.

However, a strong third quarter from the Crabbers, in which they outscored Woodside (12-0) 19-10, put them within striking distance, trailing the defending state champions by one, 44-43.

The two teams ended regulation tied at 56-all. However, the Wolverines outscored Hampton (9-2) 11-3 in overtime to pick up the victory.

The win is Woodside’s second against Hampton this season, as the Wolverines beat the Crabbers 52-39 in the season-opener.

Woodside also had a 13-point win over Patriot in December, but otherwise had breezed through its opponents until Thursday.

