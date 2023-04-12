NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Woodside High School football coach has announced Tuesday that he is stepping down.

According to a Facebook post from the high school, Coach Danny Dodson announced he was stepping down as head football coach effective immediately.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dodson has been a staff member at Woodside for 24 years and most of those years he spent coaching their varsity football team. He decided to step down so he can recharge and focus on his family.

The Facebook post went on to thank Dodson for all he has given to Woodside and the player during his time as a coach.