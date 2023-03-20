WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – After leading William & Mary to its first playoff appearance in seven years and its first 11-win season since 2009, coach Mike London received a contract extension that will keep him in Williamsburg through the 2027 season.

London led the Tribe to a share of the CAA title and a run in the FCS playoffs before losing to Montana State in the quarterfinals.

It was also announced on Tuesday that London promoted Ras-I Dowling and Bo Revell as co-defensive coordinates.

London, a native of Hampton, was named William & Mary’s head football coach in 2018. He was once a former assistant under logtime Tribe head coach Jimmye Laycock. London got his first head coaching job at the University of Richmond, his alma mater.

William & Mary opens the season on the road against Campbell on August 31.