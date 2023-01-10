WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Coming off a memorable season that was arguably one of the best in program history, William & Mary has released its 2023 football schedule, highlighted by a game at Virginia and five home games at Zable Stadium.

The Tribe open at Campbell Aug. 31, which marks the first time since 2011 that they have opened the season against a Colonial Athletic Association opponent. Their first home game is Sept. 9 against Wofford as part of their Hall of Fame weekend.

The following weekend, William & Mary travel to Charleston Southern before hosting Maine Sept. 23 and traveling to Elon Sept. 30.

The Tribe’s game at Virginia is Oct. 7.

They have an open date before returning to CAA play with a Homecoming weekend game against Towson Oct. 21, and they are home again the following weekend against Monmouth (Oct. 28) on Family Weekend.

W&M finish up its last three regular season games at Albany (Nov. 4), at Hampton (Nov. 11) and return home against longtime rival Richmond Nov. 18. That game represents the 134th game between W&M and Richmond.

Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

The Tribe are coming off an 11-win season, equaling a school record, and they posted program records for regular season wins with 10 and road wins with eight. They earned a share of the CAA title in 2022, and advanced to their first postseason since 2015.

The Tribe finished No. 8 in both national polls – the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25.

W&M advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

2023 Schedule

Aug. 31 at Campbell*

Sept. 9 Wofford

Sept. 16 at Charleston Southern

Sept. 23 Maine*

Sept. 30 at Elon*

Oct. 7 at Virginia

Oct. 21 Towson* (Homecoming)

Oct. 28 Monmouth* (Family Weekend)

Nov. 4 at UAlbany*

Nov. 11 at Hampton*

Nov. 18 Richmond*

Home games in bold

*Indicates conference game