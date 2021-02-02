WJCC Schools moves forward with varsity fall sports season

FILE – A student athlete runs a drill during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, fans will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. The University Interscholastic League on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September and extending the football championships for those schools into January. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.(WAVY) — WJCC Schools will allow high school athletes to participate in varsity athletics.

The Fall sports season, including football, cross country, field hockey, golf, volleyball, and cheer,

will begin tryouts and practices February 8 – February 15. The first game of the season will be a football game on February 26.

This is the week after some high school students return to school for in-person, hybrid learning.

Williamsburg-James City County Schools announced that it will delay the return of students for in-person learning due to the current health metrics, time required for contact tracing, and the need to get teachers vaccinated.

Superintendent Dr. Olwen Herron announced the decision Tuesday, Jan. 19, and the school released a revised timeline for hybrid learning.

The timeline now shows:

Feb. 16: PreK–3: Select Special Ed and ELs

Feb. 22: Grades 4,5,6 and 12

March 1: Grades 7,9 and 11

March 8: Grades 8 and 10.

Students will not participate in junior varsity or middle school fall sports seasons; however, they may have the opportunity to take part in spring sports. The phased return to play mirrors the division’s return to in-person learning plans, which bring students on-site in smaller groups.

Participation in varsity sports is voluntary. All parents/guardians of student-athletes must sign a COVID-19 waiver which acknowledges that families will complete daily home health screenings.



Parents and guardians must also confirm their understanding that a team’s practice or play will be suspended if a player or coach tests positive or is diagnosed as “presumed positive” for COVID-19 by a doctor.



Unlike the Winter season, the majority of Fall sports competitions take place outdoors which allows for greater social distancing and fresh air.

Any disregard for the school division’s mitigation procedures may result in the removal of a player or the termination of the season for an individual team or school athletic program.

To limit travel and time spent on buses for away games, the Bay Rivers District is scheduling games based on geography. WJCC Schools teams will compete against one another and schools in the closest neighboring districts.