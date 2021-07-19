Williamsburg’s Lorenzo Taliaferro died of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication, medical examiner finds

NEW ORLEANS, LA – AUGUST 31: Lorenzo Taliaferro #34 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball during a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on August 31, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Ravens defeated the Saints 14-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg native and former NFL running back Lorenzo Taliaferro died of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication back in December, the medical examiner announced Monday.

Taliaferro, a star at Bruton High School, died at the hospital days before his 29th birthday. Deputies responded to the 100 Block of Windsor Lane in Williamsburg on Dec. 16, 2020, He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Taliaferro played three seasons with the Ravens from 2014 to 2017, appearing in 19 games.

His No. 11 jersey was retired at Bruton High in 2015, after he led the Panthers to the state championship game in 2019. He ran for 1,678 yards and 21 touchdowns at Bruton.