NOROLK, Va (WAVY) – Separated by just a couple years, David McCormack and Mark Williams could have been quite the duo at Norfolk Academy. However, McCormack transferred to national power Oak Hill when Williams was a freshman. McCormack ended up at Kansas and has been a force for the Jayhawks since arriving on campus.

Williams played three seasons for the Bulldogs before finishing his prep career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Now, the two big men are representing the 757 on the biggest stage in college basketball. Nathan Epstein has the story in the video above.