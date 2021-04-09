William & Mary’s spring football season over due to COVID protocols; Richmond will now play No. 1 JMU April 17

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Colonial Athletic Association says this weekend’s football game between William & Mary and Richmond has been canceled because of coronavirus-related protocols within the Tribe program.

The league also says the Spiders and James Madison will play April 17 in Harrisonburg. Both teams have had to pull out of a scheduled matchup earlier this season because of COVID-19 protocols.

The April 17 contest would give James Madison the required three CAA games to qualify for the league’s automatic playoff berth. The Dukes are the top-ranked team in the STATS Perform FCS Top 25 but have not played a home conference game this season.

If they beat the Spiders, they would be in position to claim the league’s automatic berth in the FCS playoffs.

The Tribe played three games this spring season, going 1-2 with its one win coming against Elon 31-10. They lost to both JMU and Richmond in their other games.

The cancellation ended William & Mary’s spring season.