WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The William & Mary women’s basketball team is pausing all team activities “due to COVID-19 protocols within the program.”

William & Mary didn’t elaborate about the team’s COVID issue but said upcoming games against Towson on Jan. 30-31 and at James Madison on Feb. 6-7 have been postponed.

The rescheduled dates will be announced at a later date, the team says.

The Tribe is currently 6-7 overall and 3-5 in conference play.