WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (Courtesy of William & Mary athletics) – William & Mary had its nine-game homecourt winning streak snapped at the hands of CAA-leader Drexel on Saturday afternoon at Kaplan Arena.



Sophomore Trey Moss scored a career-high 22 points to lead the way for the Tribe, but the Dragons (10-6, 3-0 CAA) shot 50% from the floor, limited W&M to just 37.5% shooting and held a decisive 48-26 advantage on the glass.



The Tribe (6-9, 1-1 CAA) trailed by as much as 15 in the opening 20 minutes but closed to within a single possession with 12:29 remaining. Drexel shot 55.2% in the second half to hold off the Green and Gold rally. W&M was 6-0 inside Kaplan Arena this season and its nine-game home win streak dating back to last season was the seventh-longest in the facility’s history.



Moss scored his career-high on 10-of-18 shooting, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range. He tallied 14 of his 22 in the second half when W&M drew within three. Junior Matteus Case had 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting and a team-high six rebounds off the bench.



Drexel used a 10-2 run to open up a 16-7 lead on a pair of Mate Okros free throws eight minutes into the contest.



The visitor’s lead ballooned to as much as 15 behind eight-straight points. Justin Moore and Kobe MaGee combined for all eight to extend the lead to 30-15 with 4:22 left in the opening half.



W&M battled its way back by scoring 10 of the game’s next 11 points. Sophomore Charlie Williams scored five in a row, before a pair of Gabe Dorsey free throws at the 1:03 mark cut the deficit to six, 31-25.



Four minutes into the second half, back-to-back buckets from Luke House and Moore put Drexel back on top by double-digits, 43-32.



Sean Houpt and Moss hit consecutive 3-pointers to close the Tribe within a single possession at 46-43 with 12:29 remaining.



The margin was just four, 48-44, at the 10:43 mark, before the Dragons pushed the lead back to double-digit for good. Drexel used an 11-2 run sparked by a MaGee 3-point play to regain control. Lucas Monroe’s jumper at the 6:39 mark extended the Dragon advantage to 59-46.



Moore matched Moss for game-high scoring honors with 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-6 from 3. House added 11 points, while Garfield Turner tallied a double-double behind 10 points and 10 rebounds. Monroe just missed a double-double with nine points and a game-high 11 rebounds.



W&M limited preseason CAA Player of the Year Amari Williams to just five points on 1-of-5 shooting, but the senior bigman tallied 10 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.



Up Next

The Tribe returns to action on Thursday, Jan. 11, when it makes the short trek down I-64 to face Hampton. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on FloHoops.