William & Mary routs preseason CAA favorite Hofstra on the road 88-61

Nathan Knight recorded 15 points and 12 rebounds to lift William & Mary to an 88-61 win over Hofstra.

Andy Van Vliet had 18 points for William & Mary (10-5, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Luke Loewe added 12 points. Tyler Hamilton had six rebounds for the visitors.

William & Mary dominated the first half and led 45-23 at the break. The Pride’s 23 points in the first half marked a season low for the team. Eli Pemberton had 15 points for the Pride (11-5, 2-1), whose five-game win streak came to end.

