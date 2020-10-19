William & Mary reinstating 3 women’s sports after being threatened with Title IX lawsuit

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The College of William & Mary has decided to reinstate three varsity women’s sports after being threatened with a Title IX lawsuit.

In a statement Monday, the university acknowledged the plan to cut seven of its 23 Division 1 sports would not properly achieve gender equity.

“Achieving gender equity for the department has been an important goal throughout this process – one of the three critical challenges we aimed to address,” said University President Katherine Rowe. “We appreciate the question was pressed, and it prompted us to dig deeper and determine if the previous plan went far enough or fast enough. This is an opportunity for us to do something decisive, consistent with our values, and I commend Interim Director Martin for working toward a swift resolution under very difficult circumstances.”

Women’s gymnastics, women’s swimming and women’s volleyball will continue, but four men’s sports — men’s gymnastics, men’s swimming and men’s outdoor and indoor track and field — are still slated to be cut. The new plan will drop William & Mary down to 19 NCAA Division 1 varsity sports.

The initial plan to cut sports sparked backlash, and eventually led to the resignation of athletic director Samantha Huge earlier this month.

