William & Mary men’s hoops gets first Division I win of season; Tribe beats Hofstra, 63-62

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Julian Lewis made a layup with 10 seconds left in the game and William & Mary held on for a 63-62 victory over Hofstra in their Colonial Athletic Association opener.

It was the first Division I win of the year for the Tribe (2-12), who had only beaten Division III Mary Baldwin so far this season.

Jake Milkereit had 13 points to pace the Tribe (2-12), who snapped a six-game losing streak. Lewis finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Aaron Estrada had 21 points, six rebounds and six steals for the Pride (8-6), who shot just 30% from the field and 17.6% from 3-point range (6-34).

The Pride are viewed as one of the better teams in the CAA and had beaten then No. 24 Arkansas on Dec. 18. They also took No. 12 Houston to overtime to start the season.

William & Mary next play Northeastern at home on Friday at 2 p.m.