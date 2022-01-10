William & Mary men’s basketball game scheduled for Tuesday postponed due to COVID

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — William & Mary’s men’s basketball game scheduled for Tuesday night vs. Charleston has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the Tribe’s program.

It’s unclear how many players are affected, but new rules from the Colonial Athletic Association require at least seven players to play. A rescheduled date will be announced in the future, William & Mary says.

It’s also not clear if the news impacts Saturday’s scheduled game at home vs. JMU at 4 p.m. JMU has just recently come off a long pause due to COVID issues.

The Tribe are 3-12 on the season, but are currently at the top of the conference standings after winning their first two CAA games.