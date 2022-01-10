William & Mary men’s basketball game scheduled for Tuesday postponed due to COVID

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — William & Mary’s men’s basketball game scheduled for Tuesday night vs. Charleston has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the Tribe’s program.

It’s unclear how many players are affected, but new rules from the Colonial Athletic Association require at least seven players to play. A rescheduled date will be announced in the future, William & Mary says.

It’s also not clear if the news impacts Saturday’s scheduled game at home vs. JMU at 4 p.m. JMU has just recently come off a long pause due to COVID issues.

The Tribe are 3-12 on the season, but are currently at the top of the conference standings after winning their first two CAA games.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10