William and Mary, JMU game postponed

Williamsburg, VA (WAVY) – Saturday’s game between William and Mary and number one ranked James Madison has been postponed. The Dukes football team is having Covid issues, the CAA announced on Monday afternoon. The game was scheduled for 4P.M. Saturday in Harrisonburg.

The Tribe played this past Saturday in the season opener against Richmond and lost 21-14. The next game is scheduled for March 20th in Williamsburg against Elon at 4P.M.

A decision to rescheduled the game will be made at a later date, the conference also added.