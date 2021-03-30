William and Mary game with Elon postponed, fans share thoughts on spring season

WILLIAMSBURG, VA – (WAVY)

William and Mary’s game scheduled for this weekend against Elon has been postponed, according to a statement by the university. The decision is due to covid-19 protocols within the Elon football program. A decision to play the game at a later date will be made at a later date. It’s the second time this season the Tribe football schedule has been impacted by covid. The game originally scheduled against JMU on March 13th was also postponed.

This past weekend at Zable stadium, the Tribe fell to the Dukes 38-10. Fans spoke to Craig Loper about this interesting 2021 spring season in the video above.