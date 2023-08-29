WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (Release via W&M Athletics) – The fourth-ranked William & Mary football team will open its season and conference slate when it plays at Campbell on Thursday at 7 p.m.

A consensus preseason top-10 pick, W&M returns 15 starters (8 offense / 7 defense) from last year’s record-setting squad that equaled a school record with 11 victories, advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinals and won a share of the CAA title.



This season’s talented group is led by 10 preseason all-conference standouts and five preseason All-America selections. Additionally, linebacker John Pius , who was named the 2023 CAA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, and defensive end Nate Lynn were selected to the Buck Buchanan Watch List, while running back Bronson was chosen to the Walter Payton Award Watch List. Pius was also recently chosen to the Butkus Award Watch List, which honors the nation’s top collegiate linebackers. He is the lone Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) player on the watch list.



Picked to finish 12th in the CAA Preseason Poll, Campbell enters its inaugural season in the conference after posting a 5-6 record last season. Highlighting the Camels’ roster are three preseason all-conference standouts – offensive lineman Mike Edwards, kicker Caleb Dowden (honorable mention) and linebacker CJ Tillman (honorable mention). Edwards and transfer cornerback Isaiah Green (Central Connecticut State) were also named to the Senior Bowl Watch List. CU’s roster features 21 FBS transfers.



Thursday’s game will mark just second meeting between W&M and Campbell, while it will be the first matchup as CAA opponents. W&M earned a 37-21 victory in Williamsburg last season.



The game will be streamed on FloSports.