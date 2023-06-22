NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – You know what they say – man the ship.

And the Christopher Newport University Captains did.

They were phenomenal in pretty much every sport this past season. When we say pretty much every single one, I mean pretty much every single one. And here’s the proof:

The Captains had 249 wins, 87 losses, and five ties across all teams this year. Between both players and teams, CNU had 18 NCAA tournament/championship appearances. Just one of its athletic teams had a losing record in 2022-2023.

It wasn’t just team success either.

Individually, Christopher Newport boasted 16 All-American athletes during the 2022-2023 season. To put it simply, CNU created five years’ worth of accolades in one year.

How about this for some incredible personal achievement too?

The men’s tennis team earned its first ever at-large bid to the NCAA tournament this year.

In golf, senior standout Alex Price earned the Division III Jack Nicklaus Award. This is an annual award given out to the best golfers in Division I, II, and III.

This is all a lot to process.

Success is a good thing, but it’s remarkable when any athletic department – high school, college, or pro – is this good.

CNU Athletic Director Kyle McMullin said this has been years in the making, but it was well worth the wait.

“It’s all come together,” McMullin said. “We’re just proud we get to represent the university and the region on that level.”

The first group of games for CNU to continue their success is Aug. 23, when both the men’s and women’s soccer teams open their exhibition schedules.