(WAVY) – Up against district rivals, both the Western Branch baseball team and Princess Anne girls soccer team won region championships on Friday.

The Bruins beat Grassfield 14-7 to head into the state tournament with momentum from the win.

The Cavaliers fell behind 2-0 to First Colonial in the first half but never got discouraged. Princess Anne scored two goals before halftime to tie the game at two. Shortly after the second half began, something clicked. The Cavaliers got goals from sophomore forward Nina Murthy, Audren Barclay and Keely Ferguson in back to back to back minutes.

That scoring barrage helped secure the 5-2 win.

Highlights for both games are in the video above.