NORFOLK, Va. (Release via ODU Athletics) – Old Dominion won its first Sun Belt football game Saturday night in memorable fashion.

The Monarch defense forced two second-half turnovers that led to touchdowns and ODU rallied to claim a 29-26 victory over Arkansas State.

Defensive end Deeve Harris , a transfer from Minnesota, returned an interception for 16 yards late in the third quarter. Then late in the fourth, Terry Jones forced a fumble recovered by Tyre Bibby that led to the game-winner.

The fumble recovery gave ODU a first down at the 29, with Arkansas State leading, 26-21.

On fourth down and 3 at the 23, ODU quarterback Hayden Wolff threw a pass intended to Javon Harvey , but he was pulled down by Arkansas State defensive back Kenneth Harris, who was flagged for pass interference.

That gave ODU a first down at the 7. Wolff then passed to tight end Zack Kuntz for the touchdown.

ODU went for two and Obie Sanni , the 5-foot-9, 196-pound redshirt freshman from Aurora, Colorado ran into the end untouched to give the Monarchs a 29-26 lead with 6:33 left.

ODU then needed a stop from its defense and got two, as, on fourth down and two at the Arkansas State 40, a pass from quarterback James Blackman fell incomplete. The Red Wolves also had the ball deep their own territory with 1:26 remaining but were unable to move the ball beyond midfield.

After getting off to a slow start, Wolff completed 19 of 32 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

ODU (2-2 overall, 1-0 Sun Belt) next hosts Liberty on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m.