NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion’s women’s basketball team used a early third-quarter run and was able to hold off Coppin State 70-63 before 1,711 at Chartway Arena Sunday, ending a two-game losing streak.

The Monarchs (3-3) got a 14-1 run coming out of halftime, and fifth-year senior Amari Young led them with 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Kaye Clark had 15 points, including three 3-pointers.

Coppin State (2-5), led by Granby High School graduate and former ODU assistant coach Jermaine Woods, stayed in the game on the strength of their free throw shooting, going 23-of-29, making up for shooting just 18-of-57 from the field and just 4-of-14 from 3-point range.

Eleven ODU players played at least 10 minutes, and all 14 on the roster played, providing meaningful minutes for newcomers to the team, though the Monarchs led just 31-27 at the half.

But on the strength of its defense, Old Dominion extended the lead to 17 points midway through the third quarter, and though Coppin State cut the lead to under 10 late in the fourth quarter, it wasn’t enough to overcome ODU.

The Monarchs next play Wednesday at home against Temple at 6:30 p.m. in the annual Anne Donovan Classic game, named after the late, 6-foot-8 center who died in 2018. Donovan led ODU to a national championship and three Final Fours.

