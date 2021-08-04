Watch party set for Grant Holloway’s Olympic final run Wednesday night

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Family and friends are holding a watch party Wednesday night to cheer on Chesapeake’s own Grant Holloway as he goes for gold in the men’s 110m hurdles final.

The Grassfield High alum is racing in the final at 10:55 p.m. ET.

The watch party is happening at Friday Night Lightz at 1245 Cedar Road in Chesapeake.

Grant Holloway on to the final pic.twitter.com/R3Tz078fto — Travis Miller (@TravisMillerFlo) August 4, 2021

Holloway reached the final Tuesday night with the fastest time in his heat,13.13.

This is Holloway’s Olympic debut, after he won eight national championships at Florida and a world championship in the fall of 2019.

Hampton native Tynita Butts-Townsend will also compete Wednesday night at 8:10 p.m. in the high jump. Butts-Townsend was a 7-time All-American at East Carolina University.