Washington makes 27 cuts to get down to 53-man roster

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 15, 2021, file photo, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera watches during an NFL football rookie minicamp at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va. On the eve of the start of training camp, Rivera said Tuesday, July 27, 2021, that over half of his players are now fully vaccinated and expressed frustration about some of the reluctance. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez, File)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team released the following players:

  • RB Peyton Barber
  • G Beau Benzschawel
  • DE William Bradley-King
  • WR Tony Brown
  • WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
  • C Keith Ismael
  • CB Danny Johnson
  • LB Jordan Kunaszyk
  • DT Devaroe Lawrence
  • S Cole Luke
  • G Wes Martin
  • LB David Mayo
  • QB Steven Montez
  • CB Jimmy Moreland
  • LB Jared Norris
  • S Jeremy Reaves
  • DE Bunmi Rotimi
  • T David Sharpe
  • T David Steinmetz
  • CB Linden Stephens
  • C Jon Toth
  • LB Joe Walker
  • RB Jonathan Williams
  • TE Caleb Wilson
  • DT Daniel Wise
  • DT Gabe Wright
  • WR Isaiah Wright

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10