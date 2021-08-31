Washington makes 27 cuts to get down to 53-man roster

FILE – In this May 15, 2021, file photo, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera watches during an NFL football rookie minicamp at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va. On the eve of the start of training camp, Rivera said Tuesday, July 27, 2021, that over half of his players are now fully vaccinated and expressed frustration about some of the reluctance. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez, File)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team released the following players:

RB Peyton Barber

G Beau Benzschawel

DE William Bradley-King

WR Tony Brown

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

C Keith Ismael

CB Danny Johnson

LB Jordan Kunaszyk

DT Devaroe Lawrence

S Cole Luke

G Wes Martin

LB David Mayo

QB Steven Montez

CB Jimmy Moreland

LB Jared Norris

S Jeremy Reaves

DE Bunmi Rotimi

T David Sharpe

T David Steinmetz

CB Linden Stephens

C Jon Toth

LB Joe Walker

RB Jonathan Williams

TE Caleb Wilson

DT Daniel Wise

DT Gabe Wright

WR Isaiah Wright