Washington Football Team names Jason Wright the NFL’s first ever Black team president

TEMPE, AZ – CIRCA 2010: Jason Wright of the Arizona Cardinals poses for his NFL headshot circa 2010 in Tempe, Arizona.

ASHBURN, Va. (WAVY) — The Washington Football Team made a historic announcement on Monday, naming former player Jason Wright the NFL’s first ever Black team president.

Wright, a former running back who was with the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals, is now the youngest president in the league at 38 years old.

“The transformation of the Washington Football Team is happening across all aspects of the organization – from football to operations to branding to culture – and will make us a truly modern and aspirational franchise,” Wright said in a statement.

We are happy to announce that we have appointed Jason Wright as Team President. pic.twitter.com/nIoUvoKON9 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 17, 2020

Wright is a Northwestern University and University of Chicago Booth School of Business alumnus and served as a team captain and NFLPA player representative for the Arizona Cardinals during the 2011 NFL lockout. He’ll be responsible for several areas, including sales, marketing and operations.

“If I could custom design a leader for this important time in our history, it would be Jason. His experience as a former player, coupled with his business acumen, gives him a perspective that is unrivaled in the league,” said Washington Football Team owner, Dan Snyder. “We will not rest until we are a championship caliber team, on and off the field. Jason has a proven track record in helping businesses transform culturally, operationally and financially. He is a proactive and assertive advocate for inclusion of all people and will set new standards for our organization, and for the league. There could not be a better duo than Jason Wright and Coach Ron Rivera as we usher in a new era for Washington Football.”

New head coach Ron Rivera added: “I remember Jason as a player, and it is no surprise to me that he went on to achieve the caliber of success that Jason has in his time in the business world. From my conversations with his former teammates and coaches plus my own with Jason, I have come to see that we share many of the same core values and beliefs. Because he knows the NFL firsthand and how fast it moves, I am excited to have him on board to head up the front office and operations, so that I can focus on what’s most important to the fans in our community – winning football games.”

Wright’s hiring comes after months of turmoil in the organization, including a team name change and an investigation into allegations of sexual and verbal harassment made by 15 former employees.

Wright succeeds longtime former team president Bruce Allen, who was fired back in December.

