SALEM, Va. (WAVY) – After pulling off the upset of rival Christopher Newport to get to the Division III semifinals, the Virginia Wesleyan women’s soccer team was not able to pull another one, falling to No. 4 Case Western Reserve 3-0 Friday in Salem.

The Marlins topped Puget Sound (3-0), No. 23 Rowan (1-0), No. 13 Wisconsin-LaCrosse 2-1) and the No. 3 Captains to get to the Final Four, but the Spartans were able to control play and shut down Virginia Wesleyan.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Spartans (20-0-1) controlled the match in the first half and had 10 shots, five of them on target and two that went into the back of the net, getting a 17th minute goal from Camryn Hartman and a 41st minute goal from Anika Washburn.

The Marlins (18-3-4), meanwhile, managed 10 shots, including five in the first half.

Case Western Reserve got its third goal in the 62nd minute from Helina VanBibber to put the match out of reach.

The Marlins’ four shots on goal came from Emma Acanfora, Olivia Bryant, Alex Agee, and Shyenne Diaz. Junior keeper Rachel Quigley made six saves on nine shots on goal.

The Marlins made just their second trip in program history to the NCAA Women’s Soccer Final Four, the last being in 2006, the year Virginia Wesleyan won its first ODAC championship title.

On Sunday, Johns Hopkins beat Case Western Reserve 2-1 to win the NCAA Division III national championship.