LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WRIC) — A player from Virginia Tech is headed to Kansas City after being selected with one of the top picks in the MLB Draft.

Gavin Cross, an outfielder from Virginia Tech, has been selected by the Kansas City Royals with the ninth overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

A native of Bristol, Tennessee, Cross became the first freshman from Tech to be selected to the All-ACC First Team in baseball while leading the team in batting average and slugging percentage.

Cross earned varsity letters for baseball all four years at Tennessee High School in Bristol and his father played professional baseball for three years with the Braves and Padres organizations.