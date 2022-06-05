BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Hokies will be back in Blacksburg next weekend.

Behind home runs by Tanner Schobel, Carson DeMartini and Nick Biddison, Virginia Tech defeated Columbia, 7-2, to win the Blacksburg regional and advance to the Super Regional round for the first time in program history.

Ryan Metz and Graham Firoved combined to pitch seven innings and strikeout nine batters, allowing four hits and two runs.

Virginia Tech will face either Florida or Oklahoma next weekend. The winner of the Gainesville regional will be determined Monday.