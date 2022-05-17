BLACKSBURG, Va. (Release via Virginia Tech Athletics) – For the first time in school history, the Hokies are set to host an NCAA Regional as they earn the No. 3 national seed. Virginia Tech (41-7) will begin the 2022 NCAA Softball Championship on Friday, May 20 against Saint Francis at Tech Softball Park at 2 p.m.



Kentucky and Miami (Ohio) are the other two teams in the Blacksburg Regional and will play Friday at 4:30 p.m.



HOKIES VS. TOURNAMENT FIELD



The double-elimination regional will conclude on Sunday, May 22 and the winner of the 2022 NCAA Blacksburg Regional will match up with the winner of the Gainesville Regional in the NCAA Super Regional round on May 27-29. If Virginia Tech wins its regional, it will host the winner of the Gainesville Regional in the Blacksburg Super Regional.



This marks the third consecutive season the Hokies have reached the regional round.

Tickets to the NCAA regional games played at Tech Softball Park will be made available on Monday, May 16, while supplies last. Fans can purchase either an all-session pass that includes every game in the Blacksburg Regional or on a single-session basis. Both reserved seating and general admission seating will be offered, with reserved seats limited to all-session passes.



The on-sale timeline for NCAA regional tickets is as follows, with quantities limited to four (4) tickets per account: