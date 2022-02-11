Virginia Tech, Learfield partnership opens door for jersey compensation for student athletes

BLACKSBURG, Va (Release via Virginia Tech Athletics) – Hokie Nation and Virginia Tech Football will be able to conduct new business this fall. In collaboration with Learfield, a new partnership between Fanatics and OneTeam will allow fans to purchase customized jerseys, while student-athletes will be able to be compensated for each sale.

Players who opt-in to the program will have their last name and number on the jerseys, which will be made in conjunction with Nike and Fanatics.



“We’re excited that both our student-athletes and fans will benefit from this wonderful partnership,” Virginia Tech Football head coach Brent Pry said. “This agreement is a very tangible example of the commitment that our administration has made to helping our players maximize their experience playing for Virginia Tech. I can’t wait to see our fans wearing the jerseys of players at Lane Stadium. Go Hokies!”

“I’m really excited that our fans will get such a cool opportunity to buy the jerseys of their favorite players,” defensive back Chamarri Conner said. “I think it’s great that we as players will get the opportunity to profit, but it’s even better that we’ll be able to share this connection with the fans who choose to purchase our jerseys. I can’t wait to see some Tech fans with my name on the back of their jersey!”

