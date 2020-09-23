Virginia Tech football players talk about season opener vs. NC State

by: Jermaine Ferrell

Posted: / Updated:

Blacksburg, Va. (WFXR)- The Virginia Tech Hokies football team has had to deal with various delays to get their 2020 season underway. The Hokies will host the N.C. State Wolfpack this Saturday night at 8.

COVID-19 has caused the Hokies schedule to be shuffled several times. Hokie football players have been on an emotional roller coaster as they focus on N.C. State.

